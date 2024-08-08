Mountain Brook grad selected as First Captain of the U.S. Military Academy's Corps of Cadets at West Point

× Expand Photo courtesy of U.S. Military Academy Cadet Anna Caroline Robinson has achieved the highest position in the cadet chain of command.

Cadet Anna Caroline Robinson, a graduate of Mountain Brook High School, has been selected as the First Captain of the U.S. Military Academy’s Corps of Cadets for the 2024-2025 academic year, achieving the highest position in the cadet chain of command.

“Being selected as the First Captain is the greatest honor as it is an incredible opportunity to have a lasting impact on the current and future state of the Corps of Cadets. I am extremely grateful for my mentors, friends, and family for their unwavering support and inspiration throughout the years. I am eager to empower the Corps to pursue excellence as we grow throughout our 47-month experience, said Robinson.”

The First Captain is responsible for the overall performance of the approximately 4,400-member Corps of Cadets. Her duties also include implementing a class agenda and acting as a liaison between the Corps and the administration.

“My team’s vision for the upcoming year is to use the surplus of intellectual capital within the Corps of Cadets to build leaders of character who will meet the demands of our Army and future soldiers. We will continue grounding ourselves in values and standards while approaching every opportunity with a positive attitude.”

Robinson’s accomplishments at West Point include a variety of activities such as being a member of Phi Alpha Theta National History Honor Society and part of the Women’s Volleyball Team. She was named to the Dean’s List 2021-2024 and was named Superintendent’s Award for Achievement in 2022. She completed a three-week study abroad in 2022 at the “L'école De Gendarmerie De Rochefort” in France and did an internship with the Joint Chiefs of Staff History and Research Office at the Pentagon.

Robinson has held numerous leadership positions during her time at the academy including, Cadet Field Training Platoon Sergeant and Company G-4 First Sergeant in 2023, Regimental Operations Sergeant Major and Cadet Field Training Regimental Commander in 2024.