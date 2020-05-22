Mountain Brook High School announces 2019-2020 senior awards

× 1 of 6 Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools Jessica Brouillette Jessica Brouillette was the winner of the Distinguished Senior Girl Award at Mountain Brook High School for the 2019-2020 school year. × 2 of 6 Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools Reid Freeman Reid Freeman was the winner of the Distinguished Senior Boy Award at Mountain Brook High School for the 2019-2020 school year. × 3 of 6 Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools Lewis Fischer Lewis Fischer, a senior at Mountain Brook High School during the 2019-2020 school year, was recently named the winner of Harold Patterson Award for Service. × 4 of 6 Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools Bebe Holloway Bebe Holloway, a Mountain Brook High School senior during the 2019-2020 school year, recently won the William N. Eddins Award for Excellence — the highest award given to a graduating senior — and the Jan Eubank Memorial Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizenship Award. × 5 of 6 Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools Chloe Kinderman Chloe Kinderman, a senior at Mountain Brook High School during the 2019-2020 academic year, recently won the Charles Mason Award for Leadership. × 6 of 6 Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools Pavel Shirley Mountain Brook High School senior Pavel Shirley was recently awarded the Kevin Butrus Memorial Scholarship. Prev Next

Mountain Brook High School recently announced its senior award recipients for the 2019-2020 academic year, according to a news release from Mountain Brook Schools.

“We are incredibly proud of our outstanding students,” said MBHS Principal Philip Holley. “The Class of 2020 is full of intelligent, talented and hard-working individuals who will leave a lasting legacy on our campus. I am so glad we are able to celebrate them.”

Below is a list of award winners:

The Titan Tutor Award honors students who have made significant contributions by tutoring their peers in the Spartan Writing Center. Winners: Libby Kerr and Tess Patton

Libby Kerr and Tess Patton PTO Scholarship winners: Lauren Glass and Sam Rysedorph

Lauren Glass and Sam Rysedorph The Past PTO Presidents’ Scholarship recognizes students who have made strong contributions to the high school community. Winners: Will Bellande and Anna Lauren Summers

Will Bellande and Anna Lauren Summers The Mary Anne Adams Scholarship is awarded by the Student Government Association in memory of Mary Anne Adams and in honor of her family’s devotion to MBHS and the community. Winner: William Wood

William Wood The Nicholas Franklin Pierce Memorial Scholarship is given in memory of Nick Pierce, a member of the Class of 2000. The recipient is a fierce competitor who leads by example and believes in the concept of a team. Winner: Logan Brewer

Logan Brewer The Patrick Fritze Memorial Spirit Award is given in honor of Patrick Fritze and recognizes a student who shares his enthusiastic spirit. Winner: Mary Katherine Fowlkes

Mary Katherine Fowlkes The Terry Cooper Scholarship is named in honor of former MBHS Athletic Director Terry Cooper and honors a student-athlete who upholds the ideals of commitment, teamwork, humility, and loyalty. Winner: Kate Amberson

Kate Amberson The Kappa Delta Scholarship is awarded in honor of Virginia Blythe Key to reward an outstanding young lady who has given a great deal of time to her school. Winner: Courtney Clark

Courtney Clark The Donald E. Lytle Scholarship was established in 2009 by MBHS alumni to honor longtime MBHS faculty member Don Lytle. It recognizes a student with strong character who has made a significant contribution to the high school. Winner: Edward Berry

Edward Berry The U.S. Army Scholar-Athlete Awards honor outstanding students who excel athletically and academically. Winners: Tate Record, Ann Vandevelde and Liz Vandevelde

Tate Record, Ann Vandevelde and Liz Vandevelde The Anne-Marie Graphos Good Citizenship Award goes to a young lady who possesses admirable character and has given generously of her time to the community. Winner: Ella Hartman

Ella Hartman The Jan Eubank Memorial Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizenship Award is given in memory of former MBHS counselor and devoted DAR member Jan Eubank. Winner: Bebe Holloway

Bebe Holloway The Birmingham Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution awards the Bronze Citizenship Medal to a young man who exemplifies conscientious scholarship, good citizenship, positive values, and love of country. Winner: Samuel Cox

Samuel Cox The Martha Carrell Bankston Memorial Award is named in memory of a longtime MBHS teacher and Dorian sponsor. It recognizes a student who is hard-working, of excellent character, dependable, and possesses genuine concern for others. Winner: Ella Grace Bowers

Ella Grace Bowers Danforth “I Dare You” Leadership Award winners: Virginia Cobbs and Hughes Thomas

Virginia Cobbs and Hughes Thomas The Mountain Brook Ambassadors Club Service Award recognizes a student who is not in the ambassadors club but has found other ways to give back to MBHS. Winner: Johnny Nathan

Johnny Nathan Interact Service Club Award winner: Ben Harris

Ben Harris SGA Service Award winner: Isabel Elkus

Isabel Elkus Key Club Service Award winner: Lourdes Rodriguez

Lourdes Rodriguez The Kevin Butrus Memorial Scholarship was established in memory of Kevin Butrus by his family for a graduating senior with superior academic achievement. The recipient also must have been elected by his or her peers to a major class, club, or SGA office and served with distinction, in addition to demonstrating moral courage and personal integrity. Winner: Pavel Shirley

Pavel Shirley The Harold Patterson Award for Service is given in honor of Dr. Harold Patterson, the first MBHS principal who set the course for academic excellence and commitment to service that the school still follows. The award goes to a student who has dedicated time and talent to MBHS and its culture. Winner: Lewis Fischer

Lewis Fischer The Charles Mason Award for Leadership is given in honor of former Mountain Brook Schools Superintendent Dr. Charles Mason and recognizes a student with exceptional leadership skills. Winner: Chloe Kinderman

Chloe Kinderman The Distinguished Senior Girl and Boy Awards go to students who have selected challenging academic paths and excelled in their coursework while demonstrating a true love of learning. They have held positions of responsibility and served MBHS and the community. Winners: Jessica Brouillette and Reid Freeman

Jessica Brouillette and Reid Freeman The William N. Eddins Award for Excellence is the highest award given to a graduating senior and is named in honor of the first Mountain Brook Schools superintendent. William N. Eddins helped chart the school system’s path of excellence, and the recipient of his namesake award is a student who continues that tradition. Winner: Bebe Holloway

Holley — along with assistant principals Carrie Busby and Jeremy Crigger — delivered some of the awards to students on May 14. Holley announced the remaining awards during a virtual presentation on May 15.

MBHS gave out its awards for sophomores on May 11. MBHS announced the award recipients from the junior class in a virtual presentation on May 12.