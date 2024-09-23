Mountain Brook High School celebrates homecoming week

1 of 3
Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook High School
Students at Mountain Brook High School kick off homecoming week with carnival festivities on Sept. 23, 2024.
2 of 3
Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook High School
Students at Mountain Brook High School wear purple on Sept. 23, 2024 to honor Lulu Gribbin as part of the school's homecoming festivities.
3 of 3
Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook High School
Students at Mountain Brook High School kick off homecoming week with carnival festivities on Sept. 23, 2024.
Mountain Brook High School is celebrating homecoming with a week full of fun festivities.
The week is filled with traditional activities like dress up days, the dance, the Powder Puff game, a parade and a big football game on Friday night.
Monday's opening festivities included a carnival in Spartan Stadium from third to sixth period for students to visit during their free period. The carnival included a dunking booth, jousting, a bungee run, a Toxic Meltdown obstacle course, music, a Full Moon food truck and a cotton candy/popcorn stand. The dress up theme was Wear Purple All Day in honor of Lulu Gribbin, and the school suggested donations of $5-$10 towards LuluG Strong
The rest of the week's schedule is as follows:
- Tuesday- Powder Puff Game from 9:38-10:37 a.m. atSpartan StadiumWhen: 9:38-10:37 with a halftime show supporting LuluG Strong, and the Childhood Cancer Awareness Club is also highlighted for the day. The dress up theme is Dynamic Duo.
- Wednesday- Homecoming Dance from 7-9 p.m. in the school's gym. Tickets are $15 and sold through Go Fan. the dress up theme is Toga.
- Thursday-Spartan Olympics at 5 p.m. with organized teams at Spartan Stadium. Games include tug-of-war, 4 square, volleyball, capture the flag and a 3 legged race/relay. The dress up theme is PJ Day.
- Frida-Pep Rally from 9:54-10:54 a.m., parade at 2:30 p.m. in Crestline, football game at 7 p.m vs. Homewood in Spartan Stadium. The dress up theme is Dress to Impress.