Mountain Brook High School celebrates homecoming week

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook High School Students at Mountain Brook High School kick off homecoming week with carnival festivities on Sept. 23, 2024. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook High School Students at Mountain Brook High School wear purple on Sept. 23, 2024 to honor Lulu Gribbin as part of the school's homecoming festivities. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook High School Students at Mountain Brook High School kick off homecoming week with carnival festivities on Sept. 23, 2024. Prev Next

Mountain Brook High School is celebrating homecoming with a week full of fun festivities.

The week is filled with traditional activities like dress up days, the dance, the Powder Puff game, a parade and a big football game on Friday night.

Monday's opening festivities included a carnival in Spartan Stadium from third to sixth period for students to visit during their free period. The carnival included a dunking booth, jousting, a bungee run, a Toxic Meltdown obstacle course, music, a Full Moon food truck and a cotton candy/popcorn stand. The dress up theme was Wear Purple All Day in honor of Lulu Gribbin, and the school suggested donations of $5-$10 towards LuluG Strong

The rest of the week's schedule is as follows: