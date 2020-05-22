Mountain Brook High School presents awards to juniors for 2019-2020

1 of 3
Teddy Feig, who was a junior at Mountain Brook High School in the 2019-2020 school year, was recently named the winner of The University of Pennsylvania Book Award.
Emily King, a junior at Mountain Brook High School in the 2019-2020 school year, was named the winner of the Yale University Book Award.
Molly Russell, a junior at Mountain Brook High School in the 2019-2020 school year, was recently named the winner of the Sewanee Award for Excellence in Writing.
Mountain Brook High School recently announced its junior award recipients for the 2019-2020 academic year during a virtual presentation by Principal Philip Holley, according to a news release from Mountain Brook Schools.
“Though our program looks differently this year, we remain as proud and as honored as ever to have such amazing students at Mountain Brook High School,” Holley said.
Accolades distributed include writing and book awards from a number of prestigious colleges and universities.
- The Hollins University Award for Creative Writing honors a young woman with a passion and talent for writing. Winner: Arden Tapp
- The Sewanee Award for Excellence in Writing recognizes an outstanding member of the junior class. Winner: Molly Russell
- The Rensselaer Medal for Math and Science goes to a student who excels academically in math and science. Winner: Lindsey Smith T
- The Sweet Briar College Book Award honors a young woman with exceptional character, the ability to think independently, and an interest in leadership. Winner: Sally Bussian
- The Bryn Mawr President’s Book Award recognizes a young woman with an intense intellectual commitment and sense of purpose. Winner: Janie Greene
- The George Washington University Book Award goes to a student who excels in the areas of civic engagement, service, and independent and creative thought. Winner: Maggie Doyle
- The Tulane Book Award honors a junior who embodies Tulane University’s motto, “Not for one’s self, but for one’s own.” Winner: Laurel Hand
- The Wake Forest Book Award recognizes a student with a commitment to learning, openness to new ideas and the pursuit of truth, and recognition of his or her responsibility to society. Winner: Ellie Hamilton
- The University of Pennsylvania Book Award recognizes a junior who has pursued a rigorous curriculum, is highly respected, and has shown leadership in the school or community. Winner: Teddy Feig
- The Dartmouth College Book Award goes to an outstanding scholar with an incredible work ethic. Winner: Lindsey Smith T
- The Harvard University Book Award honors an outstanding student with an enthusiasm for life and learning. Winner: Molly Russell
- The Yale University Book Award has been given longer than any other at MBHS and recognizes a student who excels across the curriculum. Winner: Emily King
The virtual ceremony was hosted on May 12. MBHS gave out its awards for sophomores on May 11. Awards were given to seniors May 14-15.