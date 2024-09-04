Mountain Brook High School Service Club partners with Backpack Buddies to address food insecurity

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook High School Mountain Brook High School's Service Club partnered with Backpack Buddies and packed boxes of food to help neighboring communities address food insecurities.

Several Mountain Brook High School students spent their time this week packing boxes for Backpack Buddies as part of the schools newly established Service Club.

Service Club exists for MBHS students to foster relationships with those around the Birmingham community to address a variety of needs.

On Tuesday, students partnered with Backpack Buddies to pack the boxes with food to help address food insecurities in neighboring communities.