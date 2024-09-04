Mountain Brook High School Service Club partners with Backpack Buddies to address food insecurity

Several Mountain Brook High School students spent their time this week packing boxes for Backpack Buddies as part of the schools newly established Service Club.

Service Club exists for MBHS students to foster relationships with those around the Birmingham community to address a variety of needs.

On Tuesday, students partnered with Backpack Buddies to pack the boxes with food to help address food insecurities in neighboring communities.