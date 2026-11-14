Mountain Brook holiday events bring shopping, parade and seasonal activities to villages

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce

Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce will kick off its 2026 holiday season Thursday, Nov. 19, with the Crestline Village Holiday Open House, the first in a series of events expected to collectively draw about 12,500 attendees.

Presented by Snoozy's Kids, the Crestline event will feature holiday sales, trunk shows, special promotions and family activities at businesses throughout the Village. Visitors can meet Santa, take photos in a snow globe experience provided by Bryant Bank, decorate cookies with Stretch Zone and enjoy hot chocolate from Weissman Orthodontics.

New this year is "Light Up Crestline," with a community countdown at 5 p.m. before the Village lights up together for the season. Shoppers can also participate in a holiday passport program while visiting local businesses.

Mountain Brook Village and Lane Parke will hold their Holiday Open House on Thursday, Dec. 3. Retailers and restaurants throughout both shopping districts will offer seasonal refreshments, promotions, holiday activities and opportunities to shop for gifts.

The Mountain Brook Holiday Parade, presented by Campfire Woodfuel, returns Sunday, Dec. 6, in Mountain Brook Village. The Children's Village opens at 2:30 p.m. with crafts, activities and a snow globe photo experience provided by Gunn Dermatology. The parade begins at 3 p.m. with floats, school groups and local businesses. Santa visits and photos sponsored by Ray & Poynor will follow the parade.

The season concludes Thursday, Dec. 10, with the English Village Holiday Open House. The event will feature seasonal shopping, merchant specials and entertainment along with the return of the English Village Poker Run and a holiday cocktail competition. Guests can sample seasonal creations from participating merchants and vote for their favorite.

The Chamber is encouraging residents and visitors to shop and dine locally throughout the holiday season.

For more information and updates, visit mtnbrookchamber.org.