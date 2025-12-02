Mountain Brook Holiday Parade set for Dec. 7

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce Santa waves to onlookers during the Mountain Brook Holiday Parade.

The annual Mountain Brook Holiday Parade will be held Sunday, Dec. 7, beginning at 3 p.m. The parade will stage at Mountain Brook Office Park before traveling down Cahaba Road and continuing along its traditional route through the villages. This year’s parade is presented by Birmingham Mosquito and Pest Control.

The parade will include school groups, local businesses and holiday-themed participants, concluding with the arrival of Santa Claus atop a Mountain Brook Fire Department truck. After the parade, families can enjoy photos with Santa and activities in the children’s village near the parade stage, courtesy of Ray & Poyner.

Beginning at 2 p.m., no vehicular traffic will be permitted along the parade route until the conclusion of the event, including parked vehicles. Public Works will install temporary fencing along the route, and roadways inside the traffic circle will remain closed until all pedestrians have cleared the area. Updates regarding closures will be sent through the Mountain Brook Police App.