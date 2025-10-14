Mountain Brook Homecoming Parade set for Thursday

× Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Mountain Brook High School's junior football players ride down Overbrook Rd. during the school's homecoming parade on Sept. 27, 2024.

The Mountain Brook High School Homecoming Parade is set for Thursday, Oct. 16. It will roll through Crestline Village, complete with marching bands, floats, cheerleaders and, of course, the Spartans football team.

In advance of the event, the Mountain Brook Police Department issued this advisory:

Please be advised that the Mountain Brook High School Homecoming Parade will be on Thursday, Oct. 16. In an effort to increase the safety of both spectators and participants, fencing will be installed along the majority of Church Street beginning at 2 pm. Church Street will be blocked by police while Public Works personnel install the temporary fencing. Parked cars that are blocked by the fencing will not be able to leave until after the parade has ended. Once the parade has concluded, Church Street will remain closed until the fencing has been removed and any debris has been swept from the roadway. The parade will begin at 3 p.m. The roadways will be blocked until approximately 4 p.m.

PARADE ROUTE: The parade will start at the Mountain Brook Junior High parking lot, go north on Overbrook Rd., turn east on Montevallo Rd., turn north onto Church St., turn west onto Euclid Ave. and turn south onto Dan Watkins Dr., where it will disperse once it reaches the circle at Jackson Blvd.