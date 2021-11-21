Mountain Brook homes part of 11th annual Christmas Home Tour on Dec. 9

× Expand Photo courtesy of Samford University. The Mountain Brook home of Jenny and Sonny Culp is one of the homes featured in the 11th annual Christmas Home Tour.

Samford University’s Legacy League will be hosting this year’s 11th annual Christmas Home Tour — an event that allows participants to tour homes selected by the university — on Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-8 p.m.

Presented by ARC Realty, this year’s tour will feature five homes in total — three homes in Mountain Brook and two in Vestavia Hills. Money raised from the event will support scholarships meant to help students in financial need.

The houses featured will range in age and interior design, according to a press release from organizers.

“To date, the tour has raised over $250,000, helping change the lives of students who have endured obstacles including homelessness, inner city violence, the disability or death of a parent or sibling, foster care, parental job loss, abandonment, parental incarceration and the sacrifices of full-time ministry,” the release states.

Tickets for the tour will be $30 until Nov. 30 and $35 from Dec. 1-7.

The tour is sponsored by Wilkes Construction, Community Bank and Slate Barganier Building.

This year’s featured homes are:

► Jenny and Sonny Culp, 5 Glenview Circle, Mountain Brook

► Julia and Tim Davis, 3212 Brookwood Road, Mountain Brook

► Laura and Andy Sink, 3058 Lewis Circle, Mountain Brook

► Alison and Martin Smith, 2012 Southwood Road, Vestavia Hills

► Julie & Beck Taylor, Samford President’s Home, 1994 Shades Crest Road, Vestavia Hills