Mountain Brook honors former Mayor Stewart Welch with plaque at veterans memorial

A special ceremony was held Jan. 20 at Alabama Veterans Memorial Park to unveil a plaque honoring former Mayor Stewart Welch for his decades of service to the Mountain Brook community.

The tribute highlights Welch’s leadership in bringing the memorial park into the City of Mountain Brook and ensuring its care and preservation. City leaders say his vision helped secure the space as a lasting tribute to the men and women who have served in the U.S. military.

“Thank you, Mayor Welch, for your service, your foresight, and your lasting impact,” read a message from the City of Mountain Brook on its official Facebook page.