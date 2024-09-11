Mountain Brook hosts annual Patriot Day ceremony in memory of 9/11

× Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt A.C. Roper spoke at the city of Mountain Brook's 2024 Patriot Day remembrance ceremony in honor of those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Arlington, Va. on Sept. 11, 2001.

The city of Mountain Brook hosted this year's Patriot Day remembrance ceremony in honor of those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Arlington, Va. on Sept. 11, 2001.

Mountain Brook, Homewood and Vestavia Hills take turns hosting the Patriot Day ceremony each year, and have done so since 2002, excluding some years where weather conditions were not conducive

This year, it took place on Sept. 11 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. in Mountain Brook's Crestline Village between the O’Neal Library and the Mountain Brook Fire Department. The event featured music from the Mountain Brook High School band and remarks from keynote speaker Lieutenant General A.C. Roper.

“In the wake of 9-11, our country came together in a way that transcended divisions, whether we were in uniform in a foreign land or served our communities at home,” said Roper. “We were united by a common purpose. That same unity is what we need now.”

Roper is the former Birmingham Police Chief and served 42 years in the military before retiring. He commented on the courage and selflessness displayed by first responders, community members and military personnel after the attacks.

“Chaos tests our resolve but courage means standing firm no matter the circumstances, whether on the front lines of battle or on the streets of our communities,” he said. “True service demands we stay strong when everything around us is uncertain.”

“As we pay tribute to the bravery of those who served in his aftermath,” he continued, “let us remember these lessons, courage and chaos, service beyond self and unity and purpose.”

The event also included the presentation of colors, the laying of a wreath and a bell ceremony.

This year marked the 23rd anniversary of one of America's most defining historical events. There were 2,753 people killed in the attack on New York's Twin Towers, 343 of which were firefighters and paramedics and 23 officers of the New York Police Department.

Additionally, American Airlines flight 77 was hijacked and crashed into the Pentagon, killing all 64 people on the plane and 125 people in the Pentagon. United Airlines flight 93 was believed to be heading to the U.S. Capitol building in Washington D.C., but passengers attempted to overthrow the hijackers and crashed in a field near Shanksville, Pa., killing 40 people. The 19 terrorists who died in the attacks are not included in these numbers.

As of 2021, more than 4,343 survivors and first responders had died as a result of toxic exposure caused by the attacks, according to the Mesothelioma Center at Asbestos.com