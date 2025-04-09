Mountain Brook Invitational happening this weekend

× Expand Illustration courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools The annual Mountain Brook High School Invitational will take place April 11-12, 2025.

The Mountain Brook Invitational is taking place this weekend, drawing thousands of spectators for the annual event.

With so many fans expected at the track meet, traffic in the area will be impacted both Friday and Saturday.

Access Road will be closed and all fans must enter via Bethune Drive. Team buses will enter campus through the back gate near 459 and Veterans park. Buses will drop athletes off and park on Access Road, later exiting through the front of campus.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at GoFan.co.