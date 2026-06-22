Mountain Brook launches online inspection scheduling system

× Expand Image courtesy of city of Mountain Brook

The City of Mountain Brook's Building Inspections Department has launched a new online scheduling platform that allows permit holders to request inspections in advance through the city's website.

The new system enables customers to schedule inspections anywhere from the next day to several weeks ahead, giving contractors, property owners and city inspectors greater flexibility in coordinating projects.

City officials said the online platform follows a successful four-week pilot program and is now available to the public.

For more than 40 years, inspections have typically been scheduled during a one-hour window each morning. Officials said the new process will provide a more efficient way to plan inspections, particularly when coordinating time-sensitive projects such as storm damage repairs or gas line work.

Using the online system, customers can select the type of inspection needed, choose an available date and time, enter project and contact information, and submit a request. An automatic confirmation email is sent once the inspection has been scheduled.

The scheduling platform accommodates multiple inspection categories, including building, electrical, fire, mechanical, land and plumbing inspections. Applicants requesting more than one type of inspection must specify the applicable categories during the scheduling process.

The Building Inspections Department oversees code enforcement and permitting activities throughout Mountain Brook. The department assists residents with home improvement, remodeling and new construction projects while also helping contractors obtain city licenses and permits.

City officials remind residents that contractors, plumbers, electricians, heating and air contractors and irrigation contractors are required to obtain permits before beginning work in Mountain Brook. The city also encourages homeowners to verify that contractors have secured the necessary permits to ensure projects receive required code-compliance inspections.

The new scheduling portal is available through the Building Inspections section of the city's website at mtnbrook.org/pbs/page/building-inspections.