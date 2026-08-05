Mountain Brook leaders help organize Alabama Symphony Orchestra season-opening gala

× Expand Photo courtesy of Melanie McCraney Stitts, hosts and chairs (from left to right, Karen and Phil Carroll, Courtney and Bryson Stephens, Lindsey and John Lacey, Pardis and Frank Stitt).

Several Mountain Brook residents are helping lead the Alabama Symphony Orchestra's largest annual fundraising event as the organization prepares to launch its 2026-2027 season.

"Opening Night in Hollywood" will take place Friday, Sept. 25, at the Alys Stephens Center, featuring a cocktail reception, a concert of music from favorite films performed by the ASO and an after-party with live music, refreshments and dancing.

The event is chaired by Karen and Phil Carroll, with Lindsey and John Lacey and family serving as philanthropy chairs alongside Courtney and Bryson Stephens.

Mountain Brook residents also make up a significant portion of the event's philanthropy committee, including Dell S. Brooke, F. Dixon Brooke Jr., Bronwyne and John Chapman, Anna and Jason Comer, Douglas Croker, Lindsay and Chris Cutshall, Anne DeBardeleben, Whitney DeBardeleben Sr., Virginia DeBardeleben Fleener, Mary and Braxton Goodrich, Maura and Will Goodwyn, Laura and Clarence James, Maggie and Tyler O'Connor, Lisa and Craft O'Neal, Karen and Joel Piassick, Liz and Brad Sauls, and Mallie and Jay Whatley.

Chef Frank Stitt and Pardis Stitt will create the hors d'oeuvres menu for the evening's cocktail reception before the concert. Afterward, guests will gather at the Abroms-Engel Institute for the Visual Arts for an after-party featuring food, drinks and opportunities to mingle with orchestra musicians.

The fundraiser supports the Alabama Symphony Orchestra's performances, musician salaries, free community concerts and education programs that reach more than 47,000 students across Alabama each year. The orchestra serves nearly 100,000 people annually through concerts, educational initiatives and community engagement and is Alabama's only full-time professional orchestra.

For ticket or sponsorship information, contact the Alabama Symphony Orchestra at 205-314-6905 or visit alabamasymphony.org.