Mountain Brook leaders to discuss city's future at annual luncheon

× Expand Image courtesy of Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce

The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Summer Luncheon and State of the City program on Wednesday, Aug. 19, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The luncheon will feature Mayor Graham Smith and members of the Mountain Brook City Council, who will discuss the city's accomplishments, current initiatives, infrastructure projects and priorities for the future. The discussion will be moderated by Paul DeMarco.

The event begins with check-in and networking at 11 a.m., followed by lunch at 11:30 a.m. and the State of the City program at noon.

Designed for business leaders, residents and community stakeholders, the luncheon offers an opportunity to hear directly from city leadership, ask questions and connect with others invested in Mountain Brook's future.

Registration is required. For more information or to register, visit mtnbrookchamber.org.