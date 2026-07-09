Mountain Brook Market Day celebrates 25 years with sidewalk sales and tax-free shopping

× Expand Image courtesy of Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce

Mountain Brook Village and Lane Parke will transform into an open-air shopping destination on Saturday, July 18, as the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce hosts the 25th annual Mountain Brook Market Day.

Beginning at 9 a.m., the event coincides with Alabama's back-to-school sales tax holiday, giving shoppers the opportunity to combine tax-free savings with special promotions from local retailers.

Participating businesses will line the sidewalks outside their storefronts with merchandise, creating a European-style sidewalk sale atmosphere. Many stores will offer discounts of up to 70% or even 75% off select merchandise, along with exclusive promotions throughout the day.

Visitors are encouraged to stroll through Mountain Brook Village and Lane Parke, browse outdoor displays and discover deals from a wide variety of local merchants. Individual sales and promotions will vary by retailer.

The annual event has become one of the Chamber's signature shopping weekends, bringing residents and visitors together to support local businesses while taking advantage of significant summer savings.

For more information, visit mtnbrookchamber.org.