Mountain Brook Market Day returns this Saturday

Markey Day returns to Mountain Brook this year on July 20.

Mountain Brook's Markey Day shopping event will take place this Saturday in Mountain Brook Village and Lane Park.

This year marks the 23rd anniversary of the event that began as a way to commemorate the French holiday Bastille Day. It has since morphed into a highly anticipated summer event that highlights the retail businesses in Mountain Brook.

Shoppers can browse the European-style sidewalk sale and enjoy discounted prices all day. Some businesses will set up outdoor tents and displays for customers to peruse.

The sale also falls within the state back-to-school tax holiday.