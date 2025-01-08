Mountain Brook mom Kari Kampakis to release devotional book Jan. 21

× Expand Illustration courtesy of Kari Kampakis Kari Kampakis is a Mountain Brook mother, and her book "Yours, Not Hers" launches on Jan. 21. The 40-day devotional focuses on confidence for teen and college-age girls.

Mountain Brook mom Kari Kampakis is set to release her new 40-day devotional book on Jan. 21. Pre-orders for the book are now open.

The book is meant to be a guide to confidence and authentic living for today’s teen and college-age girls. Kampakis aims to help readers stop playing the comparison game and embrace the unique purpose God has for their life. From navigating social media to making friends to deepening your faith, Kampakis says this 40-day devotional will help you become braver, bolder, and more authentically you.

This book is for teen and college-age girls who want to make real connections with others, feel comfortable in their own skin, and deepen their faith. It focuses on topics such as loneliness, anxiety, self-image, new beginnings, grace, and faith and includes reflection questions and space for journaling.

For more information or to pre-order your copy, visit https://www.thomasnelson.com/p/yoursnothers/.