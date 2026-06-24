Mountain Brook moves forward with Brookwood Road sidewalk project

× Expand Image courtesy of the City of Mountain Brook

The City of Mountain Brook is moving forward with a new sidewalk project along a portion of Brookwood Road, a project designed to improve pedestrian safety and connectivity for residents who walk along the corridor.

On June 22, the Mountain Brook City Council awarded an $849,121 contract to Avery Landscaping to construct a 433-yard sidewalk on Brookwood Road. The council also approved a $130,000 agreement with Sain Associates to provide engineering and construction inspection services for the project.

The new sidewalk will add approximately 2,000 feet of pedestrian walkway, creating a safer and more comfortable route for residents traveling along the roadway.

Funding for the project is being provided through a combination of federal and local dollars. The city secured a grant through the federal Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP), which helps communities develop pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure.

Under the funding arrangement, the federal grant will cover 80% of project costs, while the city will provide the remaining 20% local match. City officials estimate Mountain Brook's share of the project will be approximately $200,000.

The project advanced after receiving final authorization from the Alabama Department of Transportation, which advertised the project for bids in late April and opened bids in late May.

Construction is expected to take about six months, with work tentatively scheduled to begin in August and continue into January.

City officials said projects such as the Brookwood Road sidewalk are part of Mountain Brook's ongoing effort to gradually expand pedestrian connectivity where appropriate and where outside funding opportunities can help offset costs.

Additional updates will be provided to nearby residents as construction approaches.