Mountain Brook municipal election 2025 voter guide

Change is on the ballot in Mountain Brook’s Aug. 26 municipal election. With longtime city leaders stepping down — including the mayor, city manager and a veteran council member — voters will select the next generation of leaders to guide the city

forward. Two City Council seats are being contested, while the mayor and city manager have already been confirmed and will take office in November.

Below, you’ll find everything you need to know before casting your vote — including how and where to vote, plus Q&As and bios from each candidate. For continued coverage and post-election results, follow VillageLivingOnline.com and our Facebook page.

Races and Candidate Coverage

Graham Smith: Mountain Brook’s Next Mayor

Gerald Garner: Running for City Council Place 2

David Silverstein: Running for City Council Place 2

Becky Holt: Running for City Council Place 4

Joe Sandner IV: Running for City Council Place 4

How to Vote Election Day: Tuesday, Aug. 26

Poll Hours: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Runoff (if needed): Tuesday, Sept. 23

Polling Locations:

Mountain Brook City Hall

Saint Luke's Episcopal Church

Brookwood Baptist Church

Mountain Brook Community Church

Canterbury United Methodist Church

Find your polling location here.

Voter Registration:

Deadline to register or update info: Aug. 12

Register at https://www.alabamavotes.gov or in person at City Hall, any courthouse, or state-aid agency.

Absentee Voting: Request an absentee ballot through the City Clerk’s office if you’re unable to vote in person