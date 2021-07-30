Mountain Brook native turns love of politics into career

Phillip Stutts is a successful marketing consultant for politicians and businesses

Phillip Stutts, who grew up in Crestline, has turned his passion for politics into a long career.

He has worked on numerous presidential campaigns going back to the mid-1990s.

He’s the founder and executive chairman of Go BIG Media, a political advertising firm.

Stutts has also battle tested and refined his marketing abilities in the tough, unforgiving world of elections.

“It’s win or die,” he told Village Living recently. “We have an election every two years, and if I lose more than I win, I’m out of business. I’m in the most competitive marketing industry in the world.”

In recent years, Stutts has grown his operation by taking some of the basic principles of success he discovered in political campaigns and applying them to corporate marketing.

“I saw a gap in the business world and thought that I can make a difference there,” Stutts said.

He started a separate corporate marketing agency, called Win BIG Media, with clients in the United States and Canada.

Stutts has also written two business books, including his latest, “The Undefeated Marketing System.”

The principles Stutts codifies in “The Undefeated Marketing System” have been used by winning presidents of both parties and can be applied to businesses, he said.

Bush and Trump used them, but also Democrats Barack Obama and Joe Biden, Stutts said.

Stutts has worked on eight presidential campaigns, going back to Republican Robert Dole’s unsuccessful race again incumbent Bill Clinton in 1996.

He worked on winning campaigns for George W. Bush in 2000 and 2004 and Donald Trump in 2016.

According to his website, Stutts has made more than 350 national media appearances, including CBS, FOX, MSNBC, CNN and C-SPAN.

He graduated from Mountain Brook High School in 1992 and earned a degree in public relations with a minor in political science at The University of Alabama in 1997.

“I’m now the only person in the history of the world that has used their major,” Stutts said, laughing.

In the 2000 presidential race won by George W. Bush, Stutts was a media consultant for Bush and helped get out the vote and raise money.

In 2004, he was the national get out the vote director for Bush, who won a second term.

I would rather be in the arena fighting for the things I believe in rather than sitting on the sidelines and bitching and moaning all the time. PHILLIP STUTTS

In 2016, he worked as a media consultant for a super PAC that was working for Donald J. Trump, who defeated Hilary Clinton.

Stutts moved to Washington, D.C. in 1997, but he and his wife — after having a child — moved to Seaside, Fla., in 2014. He cited high taxes, poor public schools and crime as factors in their decision to leave the big city.

When he reached his late 30s, Stutts “was ready for a new challenge,” he said.

“I wondered if the way we market politics and presidents would work for business,” he said.

He said that in looking at how consultants were helping to elect politicians, he found a five-step system “that always works when I dug deeper.”

In “The Undefeated Marketing System,” which breaks down these steps, Stutts is ”giving away 25 years of work,” he said.

In step one, businesses should “do a deep dive into the data about their customers and market to understand them better,” Stutts said.

Too many business owners just “throw up a bunch of Facebook ads,” which often do not get results, he said.

“It doesn’t work because your customers many not be on Facebook, so why are you spending money there?” he said. “You need to know what the customer thinks and where the customer lives before you spend money.”

In step two, businesses should build a strategic marketing plan, which is essential “because 95% of all businesses right now are just throwing up a bunch of tactics again the wall a hoping they’ll stick,” Stutts said.

“You must align what the customers want and where the customer spends their time...with what the business owner is trying to sell,” he said.

In step three, business owners should “build or rebuild the brand,” Stutts said. “This is No. 3 because the mistake almost all business owners make is they build out a website and build a brand before they know what their customers want.”

In step four, “you start testing the messages that you find in the data about your customers,” he said.

For example, in 2016, Donald Trump’s campaign found one message they knew would be effective, Stutts said.

”They tested 162 different versions of that ad,” with different colors, fonts and layouts, he said.

“They found 8 or 9 that blew it out of the water on engagement with their voters,” he said.

In step five — after completing all of the ground work in steps one through four — business people should launch their marketing campaigns, Stutts said.

“I don’t spend money on ad campaigns until the very end,” he said.

In addition to doing this business marketing efforts, he continues his work with political candidates.

“I love politics, and I still do it,” Stutts said.

He said it’s essential that he be passionate about his work to remain focused.

“I was one of the first generation of ADD kids, and this was before ADHD was a thing,” Stutts said. “I was one of those kids that was put on Ritalin in the ‘80s — literally the first generation — and ultimately I figured out I could only do something I’m interested in.”

He said his love of politics is expressed in President Theodore Roosevelt’s famous speech in which he praised the “man in the arena,” the person who would actually fights for what they believe in, even if they sometimes come up short.

“I would rather be in the arena fighting for the things I believe in rather than sitting on the sidelines and bitching and moaning all the time.”

For more information, go to phillipstutts.com.