Mountain Brook nurse practitioner publishes debut book, “The Transform 52 Plan”

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kate Brand Mountain Brook nurse practitioner Kate Brand releases debut book, “The Transform 52 Plan,” Sept. 26, offering step-by-step lifestyle changes for sustainable health and chronic disease prevention.

Mountain Brook resident and board-certified nurse practitioner Kate Brand is celebrating the release of her debut book, “The Transform 52 Plan,” available Sept. 26 on Amazon.

Brand, who has more than a decade of experience in chronic disease management, prevention and sleep medicine, created the book to offer readers a practical, step-by-step approach to lasting health improvements.

Instead of promoting quick fixes or restrictive diets, Brand’s plan introduces one small lifestyle change every two weeks across nutrition, movement, sleep and stress management. Over the course of a year, readers can build 26 changes into their routines, which Brand says can improve overall health and lower the risk of chronic disease.

“This book isn’t about quick fixes or impossible restrictions,” Brand said. “It’s about meeting people where they are and giving them a roadmap for real, lasting health improvements — without the burnout.”

The book is designed for anyone seeking a sustainable approach to health, whether managing conditions like diabetes and hypertension or simply wanting to move away from fad diets.

Early readers have praised the book’s clarity and balance. Kelly Holbert, a triathlete and longtime fitness professional, called it “one of the most all-encompassing plans I have seen,” noting that Brand integrates nutrition, fitness and lifestyle habits into a format that is easy to follow.

“The Transform 52 Plan” launches Sept. 26 on Amazon. Additional resources and information are available at transform52.com.