Mountain Brook offering compost to residents

Photo courtesy of city of Mountain Brook The city of Mountain Brook offers compost for residents, provided by Public Works.

The city of Mountain Brook is offering free compost to residents if they want it.

Resident sin need of compost can pick it up at the Public Works facility at 3579 East Street near Rathmell Soccer Complex. For only $20, Public Works employees will load the compost, but it is free for all Mountain Brook residents who choose to load it themselves.

The compost is available Tuesday-Friday from 7-11 a.m. and 1:30-3:30 p.m. For any questions, contact Mountain Brook Public Works at (205) 802-2390.