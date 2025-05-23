Mountain Brook opens new fire station

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of city of Mountain Brook The new Fire Station No. 2 is located at 3100 Overton Road. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of city of Mountain Brook Mayor Stewart Welch and Mountain Brook Fire Chief Chris Mullins cut the ribbon at the gran opening event for the city's new Fire Station No. 2 on May 22, 2025. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Evelyn Lee Mountain Brook held a grand opening celebration event for their new Fire Station No. 2 on May 22, 2025. Prev Next

The city of Mountain Brook celebrated the opening of their new fire station on Thursday, marking the completion of the $11 million project.

The new station is designed with innovation, wellness and community safety in mind. With modern emergency response features, including a rapid-response fire pole slide, an on-site gym and a versatile apparatus bay that can transform into a pickleball court.

Chief Chris Mullins explained at the grand opening event that the new building has two sides: dirty and clean. This is to help prevent diesel particles and toxic chemicals that can cause cancer from absorbing into firefighters' skin or clothing, workout equipment and the air they breathe, said Mullins.

This station replaces the old one one at the corner of Locksley Drive and Overton Road, built in 1964. Mullins said the old station has served the city well, but is no longer adequate for the department’s needs.

The new station, located at 3100 Overton Road, allows for easier and safer exits during emergencies while minimizing traffic disruption and is expected to serve Mountain Brook for at least 50 years.

Starnes Media Creator Collective student correspondent Evelyn Lee contributed to this report. Lee will be a senior at Mountain Brook High School in the fall.