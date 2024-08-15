Mountain Brook Police Department warns of police impersonator scam

× Expand By Keith McCoy A Mountain Brook Police Department vehicle sits outside the department building.

The Mountain Brook Police Department (MBPD) has received several reports from citizens of police impersonators in the last week.

Their weekly report, released on Aug. 15, notified residents of the scam. The report reads:

"We have received numerous reports from citizens that fraudsters are impersonating Mountain Brook Police Officers in an attempt to scam residents. The fraudsters call the potential victim and demand payment to avoid a warrant or arrest. They may demand payment in several ways to include cash apps, gift cards, Bitcoin or simply mailing cash. These fraudsters may even “spoof” their phone number to make the victim’s caller ID appear as if the call is from the Mountain Brook Police Department."

The report reminded residents that the MBPD will never demand payment over the phone, and no government agency will demand payment via gift cards.

If you receive such a call hang up and call the MBPD's non-emergency number at 205-802-2414.