Mountain Brook police chief announces retirement

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook Chamber Luncheon Mountain Brook Police Chief Ted Cook at a public appearance in 2020. Cook has announced that he will retire from the MBPD at the end of 2021.

Mountain Brook Police Chief Ted Cook will retire effective Dec. 31, according to a news release today from the department.

Cook, who has spent 36 years in law enforcement and assumed leadership of the Mountain Brook Police Department in 2011, told his personnel on Monday that he will retire, the release states.

Upon Cook’s retirement, daily operations at the MBPD will be handled by Deputy Chief Jaye Loggins until the city appoints an interim or permanent chief.

Look for updates to this story.