× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Police Department Jerry Coss worked for the Mountain Brook Police Department from 1971 to 1998.

The Mountain Brook Police Department took to social media on Monday to honor the life and service of retired officer Jerry Coss, who was laid to rest on Friday, July 19.

Coss served the citizens of Mountain Brook for 27 years, from 1971 to 1998, before retiring. The post detailed that Coss enjoying a long and full retirement with his loving wife of 58 years, Brenda.

Throughout his career, Coss filled many roles in the department. These included patrolman, warrant officer, D.A.R.E. officer and detective. His greatest joy was positively impacting the next generation. Brenda emphasized the camaraderie amongst Coss and his coworkers and the lasting impact of those relationships.

Coss was born on Jan. 30, 1944 in Nashville, Tenn. He passed away on July 13, 2028 at the age of 80. He is proceeded in death by his father and mother, Wilbur and Mae Coss; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, James and Sara Barker.

He is survived in death by his wife, Brenda Coss; his son, Patrick Coss (wife) Kris; grandchildren Lauren Bingham (husband) Riley and Grayson Coss; sister, Pat Reynolds (husband) Jerry of Ardmore, TN; brother, Randy Coss (wife) Linda of Allen Park, MI; brother-in-law, Ronnie Barker (wife) Patti of Birmingham AL: sister-in-law Connie Pendley (husband) Ronnie, of Rowland, NC; many nieces and nephews.

The MBPD shared their final farewell to Coss, saying "Rest easy, Brother. We have the watch from here."