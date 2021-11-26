Mountain Brook police, state troopers, other agencies receive special needs training

× Expand Photo courtesy of KultureCity. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency recently certified all of its patrol deputies in sensory training from KultureCity.

A growing number of fire and police departments in the United States are having their personnel trained to respond in a more sensitive, effective way to people with autism, autism spectrum disorder or other special needs, according to spectrumnews.org and other outlets.

It’s deemed important that police officers better understand the behaviors associated with autism and how to respond to them in the course of a police call.

After proper training, first responders will not perceive those behaviors as violent or uncooperative and perhaps overreact to a situation.

The Mountain Brook Police Department, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and several other agencies in the Birmingham area have sought such training recently.

The MBPD trained, most recently in August, with a Birmingham-based company called Interaction Advisory Group LLC, said Officer George French, the department’s community relations and public information officer.

Dustin Chandler — IAG president and co-founder — is a former police officer and father of a daughter with special needs, according to the company’s website.

The company provides special needs awareness and training for first responders, as well as other public service officials, educators and private sector workers.

The company’s Recognition and Evaluation of Autism Contact Training program, which it developed a few years ago with experts at UAB, is open to all U.S. law enforcement personnel.

The MBPD Patrol Division, Criminal Investigations Divisions and Administrative Division all completed the IAG training, which focused on how to best communicate with citizens who have special needs, French said.

The IAG training made MBPD personnel “aware of how to best provide service to those who are deaf, autistic or those who have other disorders,” French said.

For example, MBPD personnel met some students from the Alabama Institute for the Deaf and Blind.

Those students shared their “good and bad experiences” involving law enforcement, French said.

“One of the major takeaways I got from the course was developing more patience and intentionality,” French said. “We spoke about common behaviors exhibited while experiencing crises and working through them to achieve a shared goal.”

“As a department, we are constantly looking for ways to better serve our community,” French said.

“We also encourage our officers to go above and beyond the call of duty to seek out ways to better equip themselves to be of service to others,” he said.

One of the leaders in the United States in helping people with autism and similar disorders is the nonprofit KultureCity, founded in 2013 and based in Vestavia Hills.

The organization’s focus is to help communities become more accepting and inclusive for the 1 in 6 individuals with invisible disabilities that include autism, PTSD, traumatic brain injury and Alzheimer’s.

Its primary training focus began with entertainment and social venues across the United States.

However, KultureCity began working with first responders in 2020 and trained 900 such personnel in Salt Lake City, according to our sister paper, 280 Living.

In April, KultureCity began talks with ALEA, which signed on and launched training of Alabama state troopers in August.

Other agencies in the area that have certified or are currently certifying with KultureCity include the Homewood fire and police departments, the Hoover fire and police departments and the Pelham Police Department.

For more about KultureCity, go to kulturecity.org.

For more information abut IAG, go to interactionadvisorygroup.com.