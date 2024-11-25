Mountain Brook celebrates 30 years as a Tree City USA

× Expand Photo courtesy of Sam Gaston Dustin Dew, left, Brandon Plowden and council president Virginia Smith pose at a council meeting on Nov. 25 with the city's flag celebrating 30 years as a Tree City USA. Dew is the chairman of Mountain Brook's Board of Landscape Design, and Plowden is the vice chairman.

The city of Mountain Brook celebrated 30 years of being recognized as a Tree City USA at Monday night's City Council meeting.

The city also celebrated 22 years of earning a growth award, meaning they go above and beyond the bare minimum required to be a Tree City USA. Learn about what it takes to be a Tree City USA here. Mountain Brook received commemorative items, including a flag, street signs, stickers indicating the number of years and a growth award medallion.

The council acknowledged the efforts of city arborists, Jerry Weiss and Don Cafaro, and Katie Wiswall with the Alabama Forestry Commission commended Mountain Brook for its efforts, noting that she often uses the city's tree program as an example for other cities to follow.

In other council news, a resolution authorizing the execution of a 3-year extension (through December 31, 2028) of the parking lot lease agreement between the City and Merkos L’Inyonie Chinuch of Alabama (Chabad of Alabama) was passed. Resolutions approving a Conditional Use request for Well (Physical Therapy) at 2701 Cahaba Road, the old Barton-Clay building and the two right-of-way acquisition and temporary construction easements for the final segment of the Locksley Road sidewalks were also passed.

To view the full agenda, visit https://www.mtnbrook.org/meetings