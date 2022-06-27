Mountain Brook resident named to leadership at United Ability

× Expand Photo courtesy of United Ability. United Ability, formerly United Cerebral Palsy of Greater Birmingham named Charlotte Russ as its new development and foundation lead.

United Ability, formerly United Cerebral Palsy of Greater Birmingham, recently named Mountain Brook resident Charlotte Russ as its new development and foundation lead.

Alison Berman, who formerly held the position, retired. Russ has 21 years of fundraising and development experience.

“The moment I stepped foot on the campus of United Ability, I knew it was my next professional endeavor,” Russ said in a United Ability news release. “In every square inch and in every heartbeat on the campus, you feel the passion of its mission.”

“We are delighted to welcome someone with Charlotte’s professionalism and expertise to the United Ability family,” United Ability CEO Susan Sellers said. “Her skills in development and communication pale only in comparison to her noticeable heartfelt commitment to the individuals with mixed abilities that we have the honor to serve every day.”

Before joining United Ability, Russ served as director of advancement, major gifts and capital campaigns for The Altamont School for 11 years. Russ and her team raised $20 million for capital improvements, the annual fund, special events and endowment fund revenues.

Prior to working at Altamont, Russ spent 10 years working as development officer at the Birmingham Museum of Art, where she helped the museum increase its membership rate by more than 60%.

She has also held leadership positions with the Alabama Association of Fundraising Professionals and the Alabama Association of Charitable Gift Planners.

“In fundraising, my job is to connect even more resources to United Ability so that we continue to advance the most innovative services for people with disabilities,” Russ said.

She called United Ability “one of the strongest non-profits” in the Birmingham area.

Russ is an active member at St. Mary’s on the Highlands. She attended Mountain Brook High School, according to her LinkedIn page.

United Ability, which serves more than 5,500 children and adults, offers a variety of programs to promote self-reliance and improve the quality of life for people with disabilities.