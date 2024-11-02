Mountain Brook resident runs 40th Vulcan Run, race celebrates 50th anniversary

× 1 of 6 Expand Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr. Bill Bowman has run in 40 of the 50 Vulcan Runs. × 2 of 6 Expand Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr. Runners began the 50th Vulcan Run outside of Rosewood Hall in downtown Homewood. Over 600 individuals participated in the race. × 3 of 6 Expand Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr. Open men's winner Solomon Kagimbi of Kenya. × 4 of 6 Expand Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr. Race director Hunter Bridwell. × 5 of 6 Expand Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr. Pelham's Jaycie Watts displays her 'I Hate Running' shirt. × 6 of 6 Expand Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr. Bill Bowman has run in 40 of the 50 Vulcan Runs. Prev Next

Bill Bowman might not have run in the first Vulcan Run in 1975, but the Mountain Brook resident has run in 40 Vulcan Runs since then.

The latest Vulcan Run, a 10-kilometer or 6.2 mile race, celebrated 50 years of tradition and new beginnings on Saturday as the event found a new home among the streets of Homewood this year.

Birmingham’s shortage of police sent runners of the city's classic 10k from the traditional downtown Birmingham route to the Magic City’s nearest neighbor to the south.

“I didn’t dream that at 81 I’d be running 10 road races a year and playing one round of golf,” Bowman said. “It’s funny how things change in your life.”

In his youth, “I thought runners were crazy,” he said, “even though the Army taught me that I could run. The road races have just been something really fun for me to do as I’ve gotten older.

“It makes you live longer. It helps you stay out of nursing homes. I’ve just continued to run these races. I’ve gotten slow, like everyone else in my age group, but it’s still fun and the camaraderie is great.”

Bowman placed third in the male 75-99 age category.

Another long-time race participant, 66-year-old Raymon Banks of Midfield, Ala. says he’s never missed a Vulcan Run.

“My birthday is on Nov. 3rd and I always celebrate this 10K as it relates to my birthday, getting a year older,” he said. “It’s me celebrating as I get older and bettering my life as I age.”

And he wasn’t worried about being the first finisher.

“I’ve learned to slow down,” he said. “You have to have balance in terms of running. You can’t be extreme with running, especially as you age. I’ve been able to do it all these years because I’ve maintained a good balance when I run.”

Solomon Kagimbi, 37, of Kenya was the men’s open division winner in 31 minutes and 8.73 seconds. He was 2:04.06 ahead of Birmingham’s Gregoire Saury.

Saturday was just Kagimbi’s second time in Alabama, and it was his final race of the season before heading back to Kenya.

“There was some ups and downs, some flat,” he said of the Homewood course. “You have to listen to your body. Just keep on moving.”

Sarah Crouch was the women’s open division winner with a time of 36:25.82. A professional marathon runner for 10 years, Crouch moved to Madison, Ala. about two years ago with her two children, ages 4 and 2.

“Since having kids, I’m just coming back to racing,” she said. “This was about four minutes off my personal best but it still feels good just to be able to race after having kids.”

Saturday was Crouch’s first Vulcan Run. “I had heard about the hills,” she said, “but, Whew!”

Despite the hills, Crouch said she enjoyed the course.

“I couldn’t help myself,” she said. “I ran about 5K of it in third place. Right at that halfway mark, I said if I’m going to commit, now’s the time and I began to pass some people and move forward. I really did love it despite the hills. It’s beautiful. I love Birmingham.”

Hoover’s Whitney Hill had a simple request when she finished the race.

“Remind me to never do this again,” she said, acknowledging that she was having more fun once the race was over. “The hills on the back stretch of the course were rough.”

Jaycie Watts, 33, wore a T-shirt that read: I Hate Running. She also wore a race number, marking her as a participant in the race.

“I have mental health issues,” the Pelham resident chuckled. “I literally run away from my problems.”

Watts said she’s getting back into running and ran all of last year.

“The longest distance I did was a half marathon and then I kind of just fell off because I hate running,” she said. “It was like, ‘I did this. I’m done.’

“I love the proud feeling of accomplishment that I get from running, but I hate running,” Watts explained. “When I’m done, I love it. But I don’t like it when I’m running.”

Thompson High School track coach Josh Evans described the course as hilly.

“The first 5K was nice but then there was a surprise after Mile 4,” he said. “But it was an honest course.”

Hunter Bridwell served as the race director of the Vulcan Run for at least the fourth time. The 50th installment of the Vulcan Run had more than 700 people register and more than 600 actually completed the course.

“I think we may look at a slightly different route next year to take out some of the hills (that are) kind of at the tail-end of the route, up near Homewood Middle School,” he said. “We’re pleased with our route and how everything shook out. Homewood was very easy to work with and we’re thankful to them for having us out here.”

Saturday’s event was missing one thing: A tape that winners would break when they crossed the finish line.

Birmingham Track Club is a member of Road Runners Clubs of America and applied to be the RRCA 10K state championship race in 2024. Race organizers expected a state rep would be present and provide the national organization’s tape.

“Our state rep would normally be here but I believe she’s running the New York Marathon this weekend,” Bridwell said. “That’s certainly a big honor so we’re glad she’s up there doing that.”

VULCAN RUN 10K RESULTS

RRCA

Top Overall – Male: Solomon Kagimbi; Female: Sarah Crouch.

Solomon Kagimbi; Sarah Crouch. Top Masters – Male: Samuel Ongaki; Female: Carmen Hussar.

Samuel Ongaki; Carmen Hussar. Top Grand Master (50-older) – Male: Jay Hills; Female: Julie Croushorn.

Jay Hills; Julie Croushorn. Top Senior Grand Master (60-older) – Male: Sidney Mays; Female: Tricia Holbrook.

Cash Prizes (Double-dipping allowed)