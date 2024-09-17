Mountain Brook roads to see updates

× Expand Photo courtesy of city of Mountain Brook Several roads within Mountain Brook will be repaved during Septhember.

Dunn Construction began milling and paving Dan Watkins Road on Sunday. This is one of several Mountain Brook streets getting a facelift in September.

The work will be taking place at night from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., and roads will be closed during this time. Other work will continue on Memory Lane, Cross Ridge Road, Morningside Drive and Montclair Road. The paving project should be completed by September 30.

The city recommends planning ahead and to expect delays if traveling these roads at night.