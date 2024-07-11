Mountain Brook's Libby Geisler receives four official offers to continue basketball career

× Expand Erin Nelson Sweeney Mountain Brook’s Libby Geisler (10) dribbles the ball as she looks to make a play guarded by a Hillcrest defender in a game at Spartan Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.

Mountain Brook High School senior Libby Geisler has received four official offers to continue her basketball career into college.

A guard for Mountain Brook's girls varsity basketball team, Geisler has gotten offers from Washington and Lee University, Maine Maritime Academy, Springhill College and Sewannee: The University of the South.

The high school team's official Instagram page announced all four offers, the first being from Sweannee in April, and the most recent from Washington and Lee on Monday.

As of July 11, Geisler has not announced whether she has accepted any of the offers.