Mountain Brook's signature race, chamber fundraiser returns March 12

× Expand Staff photo. Participants run in the 2019 Publix Green WiseVillage 2 Village run, the last time the event was held in its normal format before the COVID-19pandemic. The event will return toits regular live format beginning and endingat the Grand Bohemian Hotel in Lane Parke on March 12.

The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce was forced to cancel several events in 2020 due to COVID-19.

That included the annual Publix Green Wise Village 2 Village 10K and 7.5K run, one of the organization's largest fundraisers. The pandemic also prevented V2V from being held in its usual live format in 2021, though the chamber found a way to host the event virtually. Participants could run either of the two distances alone or with a partner and turn in their results.

But finally, for the first time since 2019, the V2V event will return this month in its regular in-person format. The event will be Saturday, March 12, with both the l0K and 7.5K races beginning at 7:30 a.m. Both races begin and end at the Grand Bohemian Hotel at 2525 Lane Parke Road.

The event's popular after-party at Lane Parke will also return.

The V2V run has undergone some format changes over the years, but it's been going strong for more than a decade and become a Mountain Brook tradition, organizers said. "We view it as Mountain Brook's signature race, and there are people who've run it for years," chamber project manager Molly Wallace said.

The event assumed its current format - beginning and ending at Lane Parke - in 2017. The route followed by participants on the streets of Mountain Brook helps make the event special, Wallace said. "The race meanders through some of the state's most beautiful neighborhoods, and many of the neighbors along the route come out to cheer," she said.

The chamber also partners with The Trak Shak in Homewood and Resolute Running to stage V2V, so it "packs a professional punch beyond most community runs," Wallace said. The quality of the race creates "a diverse range in participation," she said. "We have walkers who come out with their strollers and dogs to support the community and enjoy an active morning, and we also have some of the most competitive runners in the greater Birmingham area," Wallace said. In addition, "everyone loves the after-party," she said.

"We plan to have the signature mimosas and chocolate-covered strawberries at the finish line, as well as all kinds of other bites from Mountain Brook restaurants," Wallace said. Otey's Tavern and Back Forty Beer will provide beer, and Mason Music will offer live music. Angelica Rohner Pediatric Dentistry will sponsor a kids zone. Lane Parke merchants and other local vendors will pass out swag in the race village.

Additionally, EW Motion Therapy will host a guided warm-up before the race. About 100 runners took part in the virtual V2V runs in 2021, but the chamber hopes that participation in the race in 2022 will come close to that seen before COVID-19, Wallace said. "In the couple of years leading up to the pandemic, our numbers were in the 600-900 range, so we hope to get back up to that level," she said.

Village Gold awards will be given to the top three overall males and females, top male and female masters and top three males and females in each age group in the 1 OK, according to the race website.

The 7.5K will be timed, but there will be no overall or age group awards. Late registration and packet pickup will be at the chamber office Thursday, March 10, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and at The Trak Shak on Friday, March 11, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For fees and registration information, go to runsignup.com/race/al/birmingham/village2village 1 Ok.