Spartans name four new head coaches for 2024-25 school year

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley Brittany Vintson is the new head softball coach at Mountain Brook High School. She served as an assistant at Austin for the last three years. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Carlee Petro Carlee Petro is the new Mountain Brook High School tennis coach, following six years as the women's coach at Birmingham-Southern College. Photo courtesy of Carlee Petro. Prev Next

Mountain Brook Schools Athletics took to social media on Tuesday to announce a list of new head coaches for several of their sports for the 2024-25 season.

The posts mentions four new coaches, impacting a variety of teams.

Anthony Marino will be taking on the role of Head Coach for Swim and Dive as well as Assistant Coach for Boys and Girls Golf.

Jack Letson will serve as the Director of Golf and Head Boys Golf Coach.

Brittany Vintson has been named as the Head Softball Coach, and Carlee Petro will be the Head Coach for Boy’s and Girl’s Tennis.

“We are confident that these coaches will bring their expertise and passion to their respective sports, helping our student-athletes achieve their highest potential," said Andy Urban, Athletic Director for Mountain Brook Schools.