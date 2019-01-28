Mountain Brook schools closed Jan. 29

× Expand Image courtesy of National Weather Service. Mountain Brook Schools will be closed Jan. 29 due to forecasted inclement weather. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Jefferson County from midnight to noon Jan. 29.

Due to the threat of incoming inclement weather, Mountain Brook Schools announced they will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 29 and all extracurricular activities will be cancelled for the day.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Jefferson County, which is in the "elevated" impact area, from midnight to noon Jan. 29. They are expecting rain to begin around 9 p.m. Jan. 28, followed by freezing temperatures and snow into the early hours of Jan. 29. While the majority of snow accumulation is anticipated in the morning, travel could be impacted throughout the day.

According to the warning, "Snow will come to an end around noon on Tuesday in [eastern Alabama]. While snow may fall for only one to three hours at a given location, it could be heavy at times, with accumulations of 2 to 3 inches across the warning area."

MBS Director of Student Services Amanda Hood said officials will be monitoring the weather throughout Tuesday afternoon, as well, and families should refer to the district's website for updates.

Go to weather.gov/bmx for more up-to-date weather information.