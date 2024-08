× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Police Department Kelly Couch joins the SRO team in time for the new school year.

Mountain Brook Schools will have a new School Resource Officer (SRO) walking the halls this years.

Mountain Brook Police Department's Kelly Couch has joined the SRO team just in time for the 2024-25 school year.

Officer Couch joins the team looking forward to a great school year and excited to meet students, according to the Mountain Brook Schools Facebook Page.