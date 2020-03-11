Mountain Brook schools honor curriculum director Missy Brooks

× Expand Staff photo. The Mountain Brook Board of Education and the Mountain Brook City Council have asked the state Legislature to consider a bill that would allow residents of Mountain Brook to vote on a proposed 10-mill ad valorem tax increase for school system-related projects. The bill is awaiting action at the state level.

Mountain Brook school system curriculum director Missy Brooks was honored by the city board of education Monday, March 9, after winning a lifetime achievement award for innovative leadership from the Alabama Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development (AASCD).

Brooks, the city schools’ director of curriculum and instruction for nine years who also became special education director last year, received the award at the AASCD’s winter conference in January.

Lisa Beckham, director of administrative services for Mountain Brook schools and an AASC officer, said at the March 9 school-board meeting that Brooks brought new creativity and focus to how city students in all grades learn.

The award honors colleagues whose leadership “is progressive, responsive, and authentic, and goes far beyond the school and district where they work,” Beckham said. “It is a long-term career achievement award given to educators who have had significant contribution and influence locally, throughout Alabama, and across the nation.

Brooks taught middle and high school students for 13 years in other districts before becoming an administrator. After stints at Thompson and Homewood high schools, she joined Mountain Brook schools as assistant principal for curriculum and instruction.

“Thank you for allowing me the opportunity to do a lot of things I’m passionate about,” Brooks told school board members and the school superintendent, Rick Barlow. “I appreciate your support and all you’ve done for me and the teachers.”

In other matters, the board:

Approved its most recent annual audit, confirming that the school system is in solid financial shape. System revenues of $57.4 million slightly outpaced its $55.3 million in expenditures in the budget year ending Sept. 30, 2019.

Honored the Mountain Brook High School boys basketball team, which fell two points short of a state championship last month but ended the season with a 32-3 record.

“We had a great season, even if it didn’t end the way we wanted,” said coach Bucky McMillan. “But even in that loss, they came together. I’ve not had more fun coaching a basketball team than this group here.”