Mountain Brook Schools hosting annual Expressions Art Contest

× Expand Illustration courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools EXPRESSIONS ART CONTEST Banner (Website) - 1 Mountain Brook Schools is hosting their 2024-25 Expressions Art Contest for the city's elementary schools.

Mountain Brook Schools are hosting their annual Expressions Art Contest for the 2024-25 school year.

Expressions is an elementary school arts competition set out to foster creativity and showcase the many talents of our students. Students may compete in five categories: Creative Writing, Filmmaking, Instrumental/Voice, Photography, and Visual Arts. Entries will first be judged in individual school contests and those winners will be announced by each school. Winning entries from each school contest will then be judged in a district contest. District winners will be invited to and announced at a District Reception held on March 6.

Important Dates

Online Registration Forms close at 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 27. Entries in online categories (Creative Writing, Filmmaking, Instrumental/Voice) must be uploaded to Eduvision and are due by noon on Jan. 30. Entries in physical categories (Photography and Visual Arts) must be turned in at each school on Jan. 30. School Receptions – Feb. 10–15. District Reception – March 6.

Additional Information

Grade Brackets

Kindergarten Grade 1-Grade 2 Grade 3-Grade 4 Grade 5-Grade 6

Art Areas

Creative Writing Filmmaking Instrumental/Voice Photography Visual Arts

Students may submit works in any of the five arts areas.

All entries must have an accompanying online registration form to be judged.

The categories for Creative Writing, Filmmaking, and Instrumental/Voice MUST be uploaded online.

Parents and students are required to review the rules to avoid disqualification.

STEPS TO ENTER THE CONTEST:

Registration and online submission links will be live on December 2nd. Registration forms close at 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 27th. Online entry uploads close at noon on Jan. 30th.