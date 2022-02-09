Mountain Brook Schools issues statement about Nazi salute controversy

× Expand Staff photo. Mountain Brook City Schools City of Mountian Brook

Mountain Brook Schools, in a statement Tuesday, Feb. 8, says that a Mountain Brook High School teacher did not lead or instruct the students in an American History class to perform a Nazi-style salute.

The MBS statement came in response to a controversy that began the last few days after a photo and short video clip purporting to show the teacher leading students in the salute in a Jan. 18 class began circulating on social media.

“The picture and 3 second video being circulated are not representative of the lesson, what was being taught or the context of the instruction that was occurring,” the MBS statement says. “Any representation that this picture or video represents a Mountain Brook teacher attempting to instruct students on how to use the Nazi Party Salute or instruct them to use the salute towards the American flag is unequivocally false.”

The incident and attendant controversy has received widespread media attention, including such outlets as CBS-42 TV and Alabama Today.

It has also received attention from regional and national outlets, such as Newsweek, Southern Jewish Life and The Algemeiner.

Mountain Brook Schools was made aware of a situation surrounding a US History lesson that was reported on January 18th to the school administration. Upon investigation, the US History teacher was teaching a lesson on the meaning of symbols in the context of history. The Bellamy Salute was used as an example of a symbol whose meaning dramatically changed. The salute was named for Francis Bellamy, the writer of the Pledge of Allegiance, originating in 1892. A similar symbol was adopted by the Nazi Party in the 1920’s. Because of the atrocities committed by the Nazi Party against humanity, the symbol’s meaning in America changed and the American flag salute was changed to a hand over the heart in 1942. The focus of the lesson was the meaning of symbols, how they change, and why the Bellamy Salute should never again be recognized due to its association with the actions of the Nazi Party.

The picture and 3 second video being circulated are not representative of the lesson, what was being taught, or the context of the instruction that was occurring. Any representation that this picture or video represents a Mountain Brook teacher attempting to instruct students on how to use the Nazi Party Salute or instruct them to use the salute towards the American flag is unequivocally false. No students were asked to raise their hand for any reason.

Understanding the sensitive nature of this subject, Mountain Brook Schools has addressed the instructional strategy used with the teacher and does not condone the modeling of this salute when a picture or video could accurately convey the same message. As we have worked to address this issue, we have been in close communication with the Birmingham Jewish Federation and the Jewish Community Relations Council. This issue has been addressed with the teacher and education has and will continue to be provided. We understand the impact of this issue on our community and families and will continue to work to help promote support and education on this issue.