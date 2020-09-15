Mountain Brook Schools using metrics to guide attendance plan

× Expand Staff photo. The Mountain Brook Board of Education and the Mountain Brook City Council have asked the state Legislature to consider a bill that would allow residents of Mountain Brook to vote on a proposed 10-mill ad valorem tax increase for school system-related projects. The bill is awaiting action at the state level.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Mountain Brook Schools is offering students either a virtual learning option or a traditional option with regular school attendance.

MBS is also using masking, social distancing and other means to help control the pandemic.

Superintendent Dicky Barlow sent out a letter to families on Friday, Sept. 11, to update them on the plan.

The plan is “challenging” for our students, staff and the community, but MBS believes it's “the best approach to keep our schools open,” Barlow said.

“We appreciate your adaptability and encourage you to continue taking these health and safety precautions seriously,” he told families.

The meeting was also on the agenda at a lengthy, well-attended meeting of the board at the MBS offices on Monday, September 14.

In the letter, Barlow shared the public-health metrics MBS officials are following to guide them in making a decision on when the current attendance plan can change safely.

“We all would love to identify a specific target date” for a change, Barlow said.

However, he said the “best process” in changing the district plan is to use metrics developed with the help of the Jefferson County Department of Health.

MBS officials are looking at data on a daily and weekly basis and will announce a specific date to return to a more traditional school environment when the metrics indicate it’s safe to do so.

These are the metrics listed by MBS:

The average daily incidence of COVID-19 cases over one week has been less than 10 cases per day per 100,000 population in Jefferson County, or an average of 66 cases per day.

The positive rate for COVID-19 tests over one week in Jefferson County has been less than 5%.

Jefferson County is in green or yellow (low or moderate risk) on the Alabama Department of Public Health’s Risk Indicator Map.

Local school data shows positivity, contact and absentee rates in the school system remain atmanageable levels.

These metrics should be observed over a 3-week period.

Those precautions will allow MBS to mitigate the spread of the virus and “eventually return to traditional school full-time,” he said.

At this time, our current plan remains in effect.

COVID-19 data for Jefferson County can be found on the ​Alabama Department of Public Health website​.