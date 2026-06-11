Mountain Brook Schools names new assistant principals at Brookwood Forest and MBJH

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools Sammye Davis (right) and Kristi Moncrief (left)

The Mountain Brook Schools Board of Education approved two administrative appointments during a called meeting on June 10, naming Sammye Davis assistant principal at Brookwood Forest Elementary School and Kristi Moncrief assistant principal at Mountain Brook Junior High School.

Brookwood Forest Elementary

Davis was unanimously approved as the next assistant principal at Brookwood Forest, where she has spent nearly two decades serving students and staff.

Davis taught kindergarten and first grade for 16 years before becoming the school's literacy coach, a position she has held for the past four years. She also has served as an adjunct instructor at UAB.

"As I enter my 20th year as a member of the Forest family, I am grateful for the opportunity to continue serving our school community in this new role," Davis said. "I look forward to strengthening the connections that make our school so special."

Brookwood Forest Principal Ashley Crossno said Davis has been an important part of the school community for many years.

"We are so excited to have Sammye move into the role of assistant principal at BWF," Crossno said. "She has been an important part of our Family in the Forest for many years, and we can't wait to see all of the ways she will continue to lead our faculty and support our Rangers in her new role."

Davis is a graduate of Birmingham-Southern College and earned a Master of Education degree from Lesley University, National Board certification and an Instructional Leadership degree from Samford University. She and her husband, Doug, live in Trussville and have one daughter.

Mountain Brook Junior High

The board also unanimously approved Moncrief as an assistant principal at Mountain Brook Junior High.

Moncrief joins Principal Derek Kennedy and assistant principals Brook Gibbons and Preston Sanford on the school's administrative team.

She previously served as lead special education teacher at Brookwood Forest from 2014-2025 before spending the 2025-26 school year as a special education program specialist with Homewood City Schools. Moncrief also owns Dyslexia Therapy Solutions LLC, where she provides educator training.

Moncrief brings 21 years of experience in education to the role.

"I am excited to serve alongside the dedicated team at MBJH," Moncrief said. "The opportunity to support students as they come together from all of our elementary schools for the first time as Spartans makes this next chapter especially meaningful."

Kennedy said Moncrief's background in special education and student support will benefit the school.

"Kristi is a veteran educator whose extensive experience and dedication to student success make her a valuable addition to our building," Kennedy said. "Her genuine love for students and commitment to their growth shine through in everything she does."

Moncrief graduated from Birmingham-Southern College and later earned a Master of Education degree from Nova Southeastern University, National Board certification and an Instructional Leadership degree from Samford University. She is also a Certified Academic Language Therapist Qualified Instructor.

She and her husband, Bradley, live in Cahaba Heights with their two sons, Doss and Van.