Mountain Brook Schools names teachers of the year

Photo by Mountain Brook Schools Mountain Brook Schools have named their teachers of the year for the 2025-26 school year.

Mountain Brook Schools announced its Teachers of the Year earlier this month, with six teachers being recognized for their hard work.

Teacher of the Year nominations were submitted by students, faculty members, and parents from each school and school community. Each of the six schools selected a teacher to represent the school.

Amanda Potaczek - Brookwood Forest Elementary 2nd Grade Teacher

Barbara Parker - Cherokee Bend Elementary 5th Grade Teacher

Lauren Anson - Crestline Elementary Special Education Teacher

Bill Andrews - Mountain Brook Elementary 5th Grade Teacher

Brittany Henegar - Mountain Brook Junior High Math Teacher

Jane Ganey - Mountain Brook High School Theatre Teacher

Each teacher submitted an application and two teachers (one elementary, one secondary) will be chosen to represent Mountain Brook as the district’s Elementary and Secondary Teacher of the Year. Upon being selected, he or she will enter into the state-wide competition for the title of 2025 (Elementary/Secondary) Teacher of the Year.

“To be recognized by colleagues, students, and parents as a Teacher of the Year is a tremendous honor,” Mountain Brook Schools Superintendent Dr. Dicky Barlow said. “Each one of our six teachers of the year has unique qualities that set them apart in their buildings and it is special for them to be honored in this way. After talking to each of them and hearing about their passion for teaching and learning, I'm inspired by our faculty and staff. I feel honored to work with such special people who make our schools a great place to work and learn.”