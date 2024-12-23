Mountain Brook Schools offering new community education opportunities

× Expand Illustration courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools

Mountain Brook Schools is offering new community education opportunities this spring, including classes for students and adults in the community.

The classes are now open for registration.

"We are excited to offer a large variety of additional learning and growth opportunities for your children this spring semester here in our own community," read the school system's Facebook post on the topic. "From Baking to Podcasting or Pickleball and Zumba, we are offering a fun and engaging class for your child!"

For the first time, MBS is also offering an adult genealogy class for community members who are interested in family history.

Registration, classes and descriptions may be found at https://www.mtnbrook.k12.al.us/46159_2.