Mountain Brook Schools podcast covers kindergarten prep

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools Mountain Brook Schools Podcast covers kindergarten and what parents can expect as the new school year approaches.

Mountain Brook Schools released a podcast episode on July 22 to help parents prepare for sending their kids to kindergarten this year.

Nathan Pitner, Brookwood Forest Elementary Principal; Johnna Noles, Crestline Elementary Kindergarten teacher; and Amanda Hood, Mountain Brook Schools Director of Student Services, sat down to discuss what parents of incoming kindergartners in the school district can expect as the new school year approaches.

The episode is 21 minutes and 36 second long, and you can listen wherever you get your podcasts.

To listen on Apple, visit https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/mountain-brook-schools/id1620212305?i=1000663024675.

For Spotify listening, visit https://open.spotify.com/episode/66El4e1ZZ34BcV8BzAdEml.