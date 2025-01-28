× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools Rick Hedrick taught the Fair Oaks Adventure Curriculum at Cherokee Bend Elementary.

Mountain Brook Schools remember Rick Hedrick after his unexpected passing earlier this week. Hedrick taught at Cherokee Bend Elementary for nearly three decades.

Hedrick who passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 25. The school system mourns the loss of the long-time, dedicated employee that made such a big impact on the lives of Mountain Brook children.

Hedrick implemented and taught the Fair Oaks Adventure Curriculum program at CBS for 28 years, teaching students skills like communication, decision making, problem solving, trust development, self-confidence and conflict resolution. The F.O.A.C. program began in 1996, and Hedrick impacted over 3,000 students, parents and faculty in his tenure.

“His impact was felt beyond the school walls and ropes course," MBS Superintendent Dicky Barlow said. "Rick was a loving husband and father. To us here, he was a friend to all and a staple in the Cherokee Bend community and our district.”

To learn more about Hedrick and watch a video made in his memory, mtnbrook.k12.al.us/12154?articleID=18731.