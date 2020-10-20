Mountain Brook Schools return to full capacity at high school, junior high

Mountain Brook Schools increased student capacity at Mountain Brook Junior High and Mountain Brook High School to 100% beginning on Oct. 19 despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our teams at both schools have worked diligently to create plans for reopening safely at full capacity,” according to an MBS statement Oct. 16.

A rotating schedule for attendance will be implemented in upper elementary grades within classroom groups.

These changes in the MBS reopening plan were also announced by Superintendent Dicky Barlow in a statement Oct. 6.

In the new schedule, secondary students will attend school on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, with a “virtual day” on Wednesday, Barlow said.

Barlow said MBS made the decision after Jefferson County Health Officer Dr. Mark Wilson released guidance Oct. 5 stating it’s now reasonable for secondary schools to have more flexibility with in-person attendance.

“The relative risks related to the spread of COVID-19 versus the benefits of in-person instruction for secondary schools have shifted to the point that is now reasonable to consider a more flexible approach going forward,” Wilson said in a news release.

MBS will continue to offer a full-time virtual option for all students in kindergarten through 12th grade, he said.

The virtual day planned each week has several purposes.

“Since our teachers are supporting traditional and virtual learners simultaneously, the virtual day will allow them time to plan and support both groups of students,” Barlow said.

The virtual day “will provide opportunities for students to continue their learning and receive support and intervention to combat the challenges of the first 9 weeks,” he said.

Finally, the virtual day will give custodial staff extra time to thoroughly clean school facilities, Barlow said.

Even with the scheduling change, the “strict safety guidelines and procedures outlined in our plan remain largely unchanged from the previous version,” Barlow said. “Our schools will continue to follow them closely to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

For all the details on the school's evolving reopening plan, go to mtnbrook.k12.al.us.