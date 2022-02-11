Mountain Brook Schools says lesson including Nazi salute lacked “sensitivity”

× Expand Staff photo. Mountain Brook City Schools City of Mountian Brook

As the ongoing controversy continues to unfold in Mountain Brook Schools over a teacher’s incorporating a Nazi-flag salute into a history lesson, the school system has issued a stronger statement against the way the lesson was taught.

“One thing has become clear, the instructional strategy for this lesson lacked sensitivity, and however unintentional, caused hurt and distress within the community,” MBS said in a statement on February 10. “We absolutely and unequivocally stand against Antisemitism.”

The event which has since become the subject of national attention, began Jan. 18 after a photo taken during an American History Class showed what some students characterized as the teacher leading his class in a Nazi salute with arm and hand stretched out. That photo and a short video clip from an earlier, separate event from 2020 featuring a Mountain Brook student drawing swastikas on the back of a classmate, were posted online together on social media.

In a statement Feb. 8, MBS sought to put the event into the context of the teacher’s intent. “The US teacher was teaching a lesson on the meaning of symbols in the context of history,” the statement read. “The Bellamy Salute was used as an example of a symbol whose meaning dramatically changed. The salute was named for Francis Bellamy, the writer of the Pledge of Allegiance, originating in 1892. A similar symbol was adopted by the Nazi Party in the 1920’s. Because of the atrocities committed by the Nazi Party against humanity, the symbol’s meaning in America changed and the American flag salute was changed to a hand over the heart in 1942. The focus of the lesson was the meaning of symbols, how they change, and why the Bellamy Salute should never again be recognized due to its association with the actions of the Nazi Party.”

That statement, however, did not end the controversy, which has now been reported on or reposted by numerous international, national, and local outlets including Newsweek, The Times of Israel, The Hill, Stopantisemitism.org, The Anti-Defamation League, Alabama Today, Southern Jewish Life and The Algemeiner. Media reports include the fact that a Jewish student who posted images of the event online told reporters he had been asked by the school’s principal to apologize to the teacher.

In the February 10 statement, MBS said that “The last few days have been a very difficult time for the high school, school system, and community. Earlier this week, we released a statement concerning an instructional method used in a US History lesson. We continue to learn about this matter and have heard many perspectives.”

The full statement from MBS is below.

Statement from Mountain Brook Schools:

The last few days have been a very difficult time for the high school, school system, and

community. Earlier this week, we released a statement concerning an instructional

method used in a US History lesson. We continue to learn about this matter and have

heard many perspectives.

One thing has become clear, the instructional strategy for this lesson lacked sensitivity,

and however unintentional, caused hurt and distress within the community. More than

17 million people were killed, including 6 million Jews, during the Holocaust and this

salute desecrates their memory. We are deeply apologetic for the pain caused. There

are more effective ways to teach this subject without recreating painful, emotional

responses to history’s atrocities. To improve our instructional strategies, we will continue

to work with the Alabama Holocaust Education Center to advance training for our

teachers surrounding Antisemitism, the Holocaust, and its symbols.

We are committed to providing a safe learning environment for everyone in our schools.

We continue to be in close communication with the Birmingham Jewish Federation and

the Jewish Community Relations Council. We understand the impact of this issue on

our community and families. We will continue to provide education and additional

opportunities for ongoing dialogue within the community.

We absolutely and unequivocally stand against Antisemitism.

Read Village Living’s earlier coverage here.