Mountain Brook Schools Student Showcase returns

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools. There was something for all ages at the Mountain Brook Schools Student Showcase held in Crestline Village in April 25.

Mountain Brook Schools hosted its annual Student Showcase on April 25 in Crestline Village.

The event featured more than 50 tents set up between Mountain Brook City Hall and O’Neal Public Library.

Each tent featured students and teachers from across the Mountain Brook school district, from preschool to high school.

The Student Showcase, which was held for the first time in 2016, lets spectators in on what’s been going on in the classroom this academic year.

“It is a celebration of learning,” said MBS Superintendent Dr. Dicky Barlow said. “It’s a great chance for our community to see what our students have learned. To be able to witness our students (of all ages) interact and teach others is inspiring.”

In addition to watching student-directed robotics, attendees had the opportunity to solve calculus problems, practice sign language, hold baby chicks and even play a ukulele.

The event, which ran from 5-7 p.m., welcomed families, school staff and members of the community offering live music from several Mountain Brook choirs and band ensembles.

“This event is just a snippet of the great things happening on a daily basis in our schools,” Barlow said. “A big thank you to the teachers and staff that helped make this event a success. I’m already looking forward to the showcase next year.”

Amanda Hood, MBS Director of Student Services, told Village Living in 2020 that the Showcase “is an opportunity for our students to share their learning with the greater Mountain Brook community,” she said.

“Strong communities have strong schools, and the Student Showcase gives every member of the Mountain Brook community an opportunity to experience the excitement, enthusiasm and depth of learning that happens in Mountain Brook classrooms every day,” Hood said.

– Submitted by Mountain Brook Schools with edits by Village Living staff.