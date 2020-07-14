Mountain Brook Schools to open Aug. 11 with traditional, virtual options

× Expand 0714 dicky barlow Mountain Brook City Schools Superintendent Dicky Barlow

At the meeting of the Mountain Brook School Board held Monday, July 13, Superintendent Dicky Barlow announced an “initial plan” for the reopening of Mountain Brook Schools (MBS) on August 11 during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be a traditional school option — with strict social distancing and other protocols observed in the schools — and a virtual school option, Barlow told the board.

The virtual school will consist of two different programs — one for PreK-8th grade and one for 9th-12th grades.

These virtual programs would allow students to continue the distance or E-learning that MBS used in the spring after COVID-19 forced schools to close in mid-March.

“Keep in mind this is our schools’ initial reopening plan,” Barlow stressed, noting that the “fluidity” of the COVID-19 pandemic could cause MBS to alter the plan in the coming weeks.

“We will be working with families and communicating with our community for the next week on just this initial plan,” he said.

Parents will have until Friday, July 24, to notify MBS if they wish to enroll their children in one of the virtual programs, Barlow said.

MBS will release a document with the complete guidelines on the traditional and virtual options today, July 14, he said. It will be sent to parents and posted on the MBS website at mtnbrook.k12.al.us.

